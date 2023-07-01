3 hospitalized, following 2-car crash on Island Pond Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were on scene due to a 2-car crash on Friday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area of 400 Island Pond Road for reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

Officials confirmed one of the occupants was extricated and three people were transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.