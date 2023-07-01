Air Quality Alert Saturday, but also Warm and Dry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm wrap up to June here in western Mass with highs this afternoon hitting middle 80s for most. We likely could have been warmer, but wildfire smoke from Canada making it to the surface kept our visibility on the lower side and gave the area a thick haze.

Hazy skies continue tonight, giving the moon an orange color. Air Quality Alerts continue through Saturday night, so expect our air quality to linger in the orange to red (levels 3-4 out of 6). Some fog may form overnight, otherwise skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Any fog burns off quickly Saturday morning and skies become mostly sunny. However, wildfire smoke will likely blanket the sky again and we may return to hazy/smoky conditions with reduced visibility and air quality. The day looks rain-free with building clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs get back to the middle and upper 80s with a slightly humid feel.

An upper low north of the Great Lakes will move eastward over the next few days and bring a warm front into southern New England Sunday. Humidity will climb and skies become cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning, then likely showers later in the day. Showers and a thunderstorm remain possible into the overnight hours.

Very humid early in the week with dew points up in the 70s and temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Monday afternoon and evening with a cold front and rain may be heavy. The upper low weakens and continues east, but we remain unsettled for Independence Day. Right now Tuesday’s rain chances are lower and wet weather looks spottier. We should be very humid, but mostly rain-free for fireworks Tuesday night.

Mid to late week is trending mostly rain-free, but hot and humid with highs around 90 Wednesday to Friday. There’s a risk for some spotty thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday with our next weather system.

