Easthampton residents raising awareness, funds for veteran suicide prevention

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members in Easthampton are walking for veteran suicide prevention awareness after the tragic loss of a 20-year-old veteran from Easthampton, who killed himself in July 2020.

Senior Airman Stephen Comeau was 27 years old when he killed himself on July 12, 2020. In honor of him and the thousands of veterans who die by suicide every year, the Stop Soldier Suicide Foundation and the Easthampton Coalition for Veteran Wellness organized a walk Saturday morning in the Nonotuck Park to raise money to end veteran suicide.

“We deal with veteran suicide on a daily basis,” said Operation Veteran Vacation founder Justin Torrey. “In this country, we have men and women, who stood up to serve their country, be so depressed that they take their own lives. We can’t see the mental health crisis. It’s major, it’s major for these people who have sacrificed everything.”

Organizer of the event Karen Smith, a Gold Star mother, told Western Mass News death by suicide claims over 6,000 veterans’ lives every year. She added that the money raised will be split between the foundation and the Coalition for Veterans Wellness, providing mental health resources and helping create a beloved community where veterans find connection, hope, meaning, and purpose in their lives.

“What we’ve raised so far, I would say, is about $3,000 today,” Smith told us. “I don’t know the numbers here right now. Before this event started, $3,000 I’ve raised.”

Also in attendance at the event were local veterans. The event allowed them to see the support that the community is giving to them, and now, they know that whatever they may be going through, they are not alone.

“They need help, they need support, they need to know what’s available to them. They need the support from the community and their families,” Smith said. “They come back and they had a purpose when they were in the military, but when they come back, they don’t know their purpose. So, they need help with that transition.”

