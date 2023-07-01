Firework displays begin in western Massachusetts ahead of 4th of July festivities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fourth of July weekend is kicking off here in western Massachusetts in Holyoke and Chicopee, fireworks lit up the skies.

The show is winding down here in Chicopee but for many here it was the perfect way to kick off the holiday weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to the fireworks!” said Emma of Chicopee.

Fourth of July weekend kicked off on Friday with fireworks, food and fun in Chicopee and Holyoke.

Both cities held their annual Independence Day celebrations, which included firework displays.

While the show didn’t get started until nightfall, hundreds in Chicopee gathered at Szot Park early to make sure they had a good spot and enjoy the food and other vendors the area had to offer.

“We wanted to make sure he got a good spot and that we got a good spot!” expressed C.J Hastings of Chicopee.

Before the skies were lit up by the bright lights, Western Mass News spoke with some of the attendees about what brought them out.

“My wife and my kid wanted to come here, and I said ‘yeah! Let’s go!” added Hastings.

“We come every year so it’s like a tradition for us!” said Kaelyn Aponte of Chicopee.

Chicopee native Kaelyn Aponte said she and her family come back year after year just to watch the fireworks.

“There’s a variety of fireworks, the kids love them, I love them,” expressed Aponte. “It’s always different, it’s never the same show over and over again.”

While the fireworks were the main attraction in both Chicopee and Holyoke. Bouncy houses, food trucks and music attracted hundreds to Holyoke Community College even before the show started.

“They’re fun,” added Sarah Tourodille of Chicopee. “There’s a bunch of stuff for the kids to do, the people are friendly!”

Overall, many said they couldn’t think of a better way to jump start summer.

“This is our first event for the fourth of July, right? Kicking off summer right! Yes!” added Stephanie McCarthy of Chicopee.

