Getting Answers: Local students react to SCOTUS blocking student debt relief plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, financial advisors urge people to start making budget plans now after the three-year pause. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden just announced a new plan after this decision.

“I’m just slightly disappointed I wish they just gave the students more support,” said Dereck Valle Rodriguez, a junior at American International College.

Students weigh in on Friday’s ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan.

“Students are just trying their best, they want to graduate from college, they want to go live their dream, do what they want to do in life,” expressed Valle Rodriguez. “And with everything going on it’s just harder for us to obtain those dreams because there’s so much, we have to do.”

President Biden spoke out following the decision on Friday, sharing how this administration plans to move forward through an existing law, the Higher Education Act of 1965. It will allow the education secretary to compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances.

“We will ground this new approach in a different law than my original plan,” noted President Biden. “This new path is legally sound; it’s going to take longer but in my view it’s the best possible path that remains for providing to as many borrowers as possible.”

The Biden administration will also create a temporary 12 month “on-ramp repayment program” aimed at helping borrowers who will need to make decisions when payments resume in October. The president said the goal is to temporarily remove the threat of default or having your credit harmed.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how the highest court’s decision may impact you, from American International College financial aid director, Richard O’Connor.

“Not having to pay since March of 2020, it’s going to be a big shock for students,” said O’Connor. “My advice to them is start looking into what their payment options are, starting to talk to their servicer, see what plan they picked back in 2020 versus where they are financially now. There are a lot of changes so right now the key is go onto studentaid.gov, see who your servicer is make sure your contact information is up to date.”

With many students uncertain about their financial future, O’Connor told us there are several repayment options in place as payments will start to come due in October.

“There are tons of different repayment options out there,” explained O’Connor. “I think there’s close to 15 repayment options, given where people work, given what their income is. So, people who are struggling can sign up for income based re payments if they only have undergrad loans, it’s only 5 percent of their monthly income that is going to their monthly payments.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association also shared a statement on the ruling saying in part:

“Until we have a congress that will find solutions to the student-debt crisis for the entire country, the challenge must fall to the states. Massachusetts, led by the MTA, will continue a mission to allow the state’s residents attend a public college or university debt-free.”

