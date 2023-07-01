Getting Answers: Local students react to SCOTUS blocking student debt relief plan

Students weigh in on Friday’s ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, financial advisors urge people to start making budget plans now after the three-year pause. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden just announced a new plan after this decision.

“I’m just slightly disappointed I wish they just gave the students more support,” said Dereck Valle Rodriguez, a junior at American International College.

Students weigh in on Friday’s ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court striking down President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan.

“Students are just trying their best, they want to graduate from college, they want to go live their dream, do what they want to do in life,” expressed Valle Rodriguez. “And with everything going on it’s just harder for us to obtain those dreams because there’s so much, we have to do.”

President Biden spoke out following the decision on Friday, sharing how this administration plans to move forward through an existing law, the Higher Education Act of 1965. It will allow the education secretary to compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances.

“We will ground this new approach in a different law than my original plan,” noted President Biden. “This new path is legally sound; it’s going to take longer but in my view it’s the best possible path that remains for providing to as many borrowers as possible.”

The Biden administration will also create a temporary 12 month “on-ramp repayment program” aimed at helping borrowers who will need to make decisions when payments resume in October. The president said the goal is to temporarily remove the threat of default or having your credit harmed.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how the highest court’s decision may impact you, from American International College financial aid director, Richard O’Connor.

“Not having to pay since March of 2020, it’s going to be a big shock for students,” said O’Connor. “My advice to them is start looking into what their payment options are, starting to talk to their servicer, see what plan they picked back in 2020 versus where they are financially now. There are a lot of changes so right now the key is go onto studentaid.gov, see who your servicer is make sure your contact information is up to date.”

With many students uncertain about their financial future, O’Connor told us there are several repayment options in place as payments will start to come due in October.

“There are tons of different repayment options out there,” explained O’Connor. “I think there’s close to 15 repayment options, given where people work, given what their income is. So, people who are struggling can sign up for income based re payments if they only have undergrad loans, it’s only 5 percent of their monthly income that is going to their monthly payments.”

The Massachusetts Teachers Association also shared a statement on the ruling saying in part:

“Until we have a congress that will find solutions to the student-debt crisis for the entire country, the challenge must fall to the states. Massachusetts, led by the MTA, will continue a mission to allow the state’s residents attend a public college or university debt-free.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community...
Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week
On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.
Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow
Police have made an arrest in a weekend homicide in June.
Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case
Chicopee Police generic
Shooting in Chicopee under investigation, 2 people injured
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Local rescue mission hosts school supplies drive, Storrowton Village Museum tours
With the Eastfield Mall set to close very soon, many businesses are struggling to find a place...
Slainte restaurant looks for new location after 10 years in business
Wildfire smoke from Canada impacting western Mass through Saturday. Air quality levels may...
Janna's Friday Night Forecast
dog generic
Getting Answers: Here’s how to take precautions with your pets ahead of 4th of July weekend