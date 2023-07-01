Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta perform at MGM Free Music Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another Free Music Friday took place at the MGM plaza on Friday evening.

Friday musical guest, Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta.

Fans were able to hear a variety of original songs as well as new music.

Many of the band members have been together for close to 15 years creating music.

Pagan lives in western Massachusetts and said it means a lot to him to be performing at MGM in front of home crowds and the local Latino community.

