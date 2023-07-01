Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta perform at MGM Free Music Friday

Another Free Music Friday took place at the MGM plaza on Friday evening.
By Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann, Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another Free Music Friday took place at the MGM plaza on Friday evening.

Friday musical guest, Jesus Pagan y Su Orquesta.

Fans were able to hear a variety of original songs as well as new music.

Many of the band members have been together for close to 15 years creating music.

Pagan lives in western Massachusetts and said it means a lot to him to be performing at MGM in front of home crowds and the local Latino community.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community...
Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week
On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.
Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow
Police have made an arrest in a weekend homicide in June.
Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case
Chicopee Police generic
Shooting in Chicopee under investigation, 2 people injured
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

The East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival kicked off on Friday night.
July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow kicks off this weekend
Smoky, but dry Saturday, then turning humid and unsettled starting Sunday.
Janna's Weekend Forecast
Fourth of July weekend is kicking off here in western Massachusetts in Holyoke and Chicopee,...
Firework displays begin in western Massachusetts ahead of 4th of July festivities
Now to an update on a story we first brought to you last month, a birthday card total is in for...
South Hadley girl who battled cancer receives 4,616 birthday cards from around the world