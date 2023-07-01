July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow kicks off this weekend

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival kicked off on Friday night.

The carnival will be open this weekend until 10 p.m., and will close at 4 p.m. on July 4th.

Western Mass News stopped by the event to check out all the fun.

Jeremy and Macklin Casey of East Longmeadow expressed their excitement.

“This is great for a nice town like East Longmeadow to have something like this for all the people who live here,” said Casey.

To learn more about the carnival and all the 4th of July festivities, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.