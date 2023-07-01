Officials: Athol woman dead, after head-on crash on Route 2 in Gill

A car crash on Route 2 in Gill leaves an Athol woman dead on Friday afternoon.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GILL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A car crash on Route 2 in Gill leaves an Athol woman dead on Friday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, at approximately 4 p.m. a Mazda MX5 Miata traveled westbound on Route 2 then crossed into the eastbound lane. The vehicle then crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.

Investigators said the driver of the sedan, a 57-year-old Athol woman, Tracy Matthews was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield where she later died.

Two of the other people involved in the crash, 63-year-old Needham man who drive the Miata was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Massachusetts State Police will continue to investigate the crash.

Officials confirmed no charges have been filed at this time.

