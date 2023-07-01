Police: Man facing multiple drug, gun charges after search warrant in West Springfield

One man faces several drug charges after being arrested on Wednesday in West Springfield.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man faces several drug charges after being arrested on Wednesday in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on multiple rooms on Riverdale Street at the Springfield Inn.

Officials confirmed the target of the search warrant was Luis Yantin.

During the search, authorities found a large capacity gun hidden under loose flooring and a rug, large amounts of heroin and cocaine, and $234 in cash.

Yantin was found to have been convicted of three prior drug offenses, two in 2010 and one in 2013.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fourth of July celebration starts early in East Longmeadow. Many in the community...
Preparations underway for July 4th carnival in East Longmeadow this week
On Tuesday, crews in Ludlow responded to two serious car accidents overnight.
Police investigating after 2 serious vehicle crashes in Ludlow
Police have made an arrest in a weekend homicide in June.
Springfield Police make arrest in June homicide case
Chicopee Police generic
Shooting in Chicopee under investigation, 2 people injured
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

A brave four-year-old battling cancer is hoping to make her upcoming birthday extra special....
South Hadley girl who battled cancer receives 4,616 birthday cards from around the world
Crews in Springfield were on scene due to a 2-car crash on Friday morning.
3 hospitalized, following 2-car crash on Island Pond Road in Springfield
Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, financial advisors urge people to start making budget...
Getting Answers: Local students react to SCOTUS blocking student debt relief plan
Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
Town by Town: Local rescue mission hosts school supplies drive, Storrowton Village Museum tours