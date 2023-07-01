Police: Man facing multiple drug, gun charges after search warrant in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One man faces several drug charges after being arrested on Wednesday in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on multiple rooms on Riverdale Street at the Springfield Inn.

Officials confirmed the target of the search warrant was Luis Yantin.

During the search, authorities found a large capacity gun hidden under loose flooring and a rug, large amounts of heroin and cocaine, and $234 in cash.

Yantin was found to have been convicted of three prior drug offenses, two in 2010 and one in 2013.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.