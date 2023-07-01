Town by Town: Local rescue mission hosts school supplies drive, Storrowton Village Museum tours

Town by town is taking you to Springfield and West Springfield.
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Springfield Rescue Mission partnered with Chick-Fil-A to help support local kindergarten through 12th grade students in need with backpacks and school supplies.

All donations will go towards helping the children of families from the rescue mission’s giveaway center, as well as local area schools ahead of the upcoming school year.

Donations are being accepted throughout the month of July at three locations:  including the Springfield Rescue Mission plus the Chick-Fil-A in both Enfield and Chicopee.

Finally, tours of the Storrowton Village Museum kicked off this week in West Springfield.

Through July 22, guests can learn about the history of New England and Storrowton Village.

Tours last about 90 minutes and are available Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

