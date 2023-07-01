Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby

A woman has died due to a serious motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street in Granby Saturday morning.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman has died due to a serious motor vehicle crash on Pleasant Street in Granby Saturday morning.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Barton Streets where a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveled northbound on Pleasant Street and lost control of the vehicle.

The car then crossed into the southbound lane causing it to roll over and strike a Lexus SUV.

The female passenger of the Cherokee, a 28-year-old from Granby was quickly transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, but due to the extent of her injuries, she was later pronounced dead.

Officials confirmed that the driver of the Cherokee, a 30-year-old man from Granby was also transported to Baystate with non life threatening injuries.

Granby Police said the driver of the other vehicle, a 74-year-old Springfield man was transported to Holyoke Medical Center with non life threatening injuries as well.

Pleasant Street and Barton Street was closed for about eight hours while officers investigated the crash and worked to fix damaged power lines and telephone poles.

