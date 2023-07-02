7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Eastfield Mall set to close very soon, many businesses are struggling to find a place...
Slainte restaurant looks for new location after 10 years in business
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Best friends, Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores, took a dog they adopted on the ride of her life...
Best friends adopt 19-year-old dog, Annie, take her on yearlong ‘bucket list’ adventure
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Officials: Athol woman dead, after head-on crash on Route 2 in Gill

Latest News

Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.
Holyoke crews respond to a structure fire on South Street
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown...
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by tree while sitting in parked car during storm
Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.
South St. fire in Holyoke possibly caused by malfunction of vehicular electrical system
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say