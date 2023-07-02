Air quality alert impacts 4th of July weekend celebrations in western Massachusetts

The start to the 4th of July weekend has been a hazy one as many people across the state have begun their holiday plans.
By Kristin Burnell, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
People we spoke with today said despite the air quality alert, they are ready to enjoy their holiday weekend.

“It’s just going to be fun,” said CJ James of Springfield.

From Agawam to Amherst, fireworks filled the air on Saturday for the fourth of July weekend.

“I really like the fireworks that happen in Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield but it’s after the fireworks or before the fireworks when people are putting off illegal fireworks it scares my dog, and it hurts veterans it’s not good for the animals and the area, I’m not a real fan of illegal fireworks but the regular fireworks are beautiful,” expressed one Chicopee resident.

People in Chicopee shared with Western Mass News their thoughts on another air quality alert in effect on Saturday.

“I woke up this morning I walked outside and I’m like oh snap yeah I could definitely see there’s a lot of fog out than normal, definitely a very interesting situation,” noted Matt Louis of Holyoke.

“Oh, it’s bad,” added one Chicopee resident. “I still can’t believe that all these fires are happening in Canada it just means that the jetstream is really amazing thing.”

But that did not stop many from heading out to kick off their holiday celebrations.

“Definitely, definitely fireworks,” expressed Louis.

“We were planning to have a cookout at Blunt Park and we’re just going to have a cookout chill eat at the pool and stuff,” added Juan Flores of Springfield.

And spreading some holiday joy.

“Happy fourth of July!” said one Chicopee resident.

Here’s a list of fireworks displays for Sunday and Monday, that will take place in Agawam, East Longmeadow and Greenfield, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

