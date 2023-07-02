Chicopee crews respond to early morning fire on Britton St.

Fire on Britton St. in Chicopee 070223
Fire on Britton St. in Chicopee 070223(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure fire.

According to Chicopee Fire officials, the road has been closed so crews may put out the blaze. Drivers have been asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

Officials did not say when the road would reopen, but will post updates once they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Eastfield Mall set to close very soon, many businesses are struggling to find a place...
Slainte restaurant looks for new location after 10 years in business
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Best friends, Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores, took a dog they adopted on the ride of her life...
Best friends adopt 19-year-old dog, Annie, take her on yearlong ‘bucket list’ adventure
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Officials: Athol woman dead, after head-on crash on Route 2 in Gill

Latest News

Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.
Holyoke crews respond to a structure fire on South Street
Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.
South St. fire in Holyoke possibly caused by malfunction of vehicular electrical system
The start to the 4th of July weekend has been a hazy one as many people across the state have...
Air quality alert impacts 4th of July weekend celebrations in western Massachusetts
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old