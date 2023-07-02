Holyoke crews respond to a structure fire on South Street

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Rex, everyone who was in the house just made it out and firefighters are working to put out the fire.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

