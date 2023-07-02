Holyoke crews respond to a structure fire on South Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are on scene for a structure fire on South Street in Holyoke Saturday night.

According to Holyoke Fire Capt. Rex, everyone who was in the house just made it out and firefighters are working to put out the fire.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.