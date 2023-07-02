Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastfield Mall in Springfield is officially closing its doors in July after 56 years in business. So, tonight, we want to introduce you to someone who worked there for 36 years, making him the longest serving employee in the mall.

Western Mass News got a chance to meet Mike Bourbonnais. He started working at the Eastfield Mall back in 1974 and retired in 2010 and let me tell you, he is a bit of a legend.

Mike’s 36-year run working at the Eastfield mall started in the summer of 1974 and had him working through 7 different management companies.

We visited Mike at his home in Agawam, and he told us that the memories he made while working there will live forever with him

He shared photos of the mall back in the 80′s and many anecdotes of his time working there.

Mike said he’ll always treasure those 36 years.

“It’s a feather in my cap and I’ll never forget it,” expressed Mike. “And it was a good time. Overall, it was a really good time. Too fast though.”

As for the closing of the mall, he only had one feeling.

“It’s sad,” said Mike. “Cause is - it’s just sad.”

Mike’ son and daughter also worked at the mall, and he said that those are memories that also bring him a lot of happiness. Tonight at 10 p.m., we’ll bring you more of Mike’s story.

