Vox Church christens new downtown Springfield location with Sunday Mass

Western Mass News file photo
Western Mass News file photo(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A church that started across the border in Connecticut has opened up a new location in Springfield that aims to help the city with volunteer and community outreach programs.

1600 Main Street in Springfield has been reconstructed from a nightclub to a place of worship. Vox Church opened its eleventh location in New England in the city’s downtown on Sunday.

Pastor at Vox Church’s Springfield location Corey Sanders told Western Mass News that his congregation has actually been in town for years, utilizing a different venue.

“We’ve been at City Stage for the last 3 or 4 years,” said Pastor Sanders. “We really wanted a place in the city. We realized there were not a lot of churches in the city in the heart of Springfield. We really want to welcome families and transform this city.”

He added that New England is one of the least populated Christian church regions in the United States. They hope to add more to the vibrant religious community that Springfield has to offer.

“Right now, our goal is to really help transform New England from the least populated church region to the most spiritually vibrant place on earth,” said Pastor Sanders. “We realized, in order for us to revitalize this city, we’re going to have to take a local church, plant it, and really help people learn more about Jesus.”

Pastor Sanders told Western Mass News that he hopes this location of the Vox Church can provide a helping hand in the community and spread a positive message to the people.

“That’s our goal here,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. Our goal is to continue to spread and continue to spread our influence here in the city and in New England. We’re passionate about New England.”

