Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Westfield Police Department, 16-year-old Dakota Grenda has been missing since the morning of June 28.

Grenda is 5′ 6′' with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she is believed to be in the Westfield, Southwick area.

If you or anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411 or you can call your local police department.

