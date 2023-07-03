Amtrak pedestrian crossing to remain open for Spirit of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dispute with Amtrak over public safety for Tuesday night’s Star Spangled Springfield, local leaders stepped up and have delivered a solution.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that it came down to the 11th hour, but the Amtrak crossing on State Street will be open to the public Tuesday night, thanks to a team effort. Now, the fireworks show will go on.

“We’re going to be here in full force for everyone’s safety,” said Springfield Police Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers. “I don’t have much else to say, but game on.”

On Monday afternoon, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Congressman Richard Neal, and other elected officials gathered at the Amtrak crossing on State Street to announce an end to the days-long dispute with the public transportation company.

“I understood the position that Stephen Gardner was offering, but I also understood Mayor Sarno’s position and I tried very hard to reach a reasonable accommodation,” said Congressman Neal.

On Friday, Springfield officials announced that Amtrak would keep the crossing on State Street closed off to pedestrians for safety reasons, which the city claimed violated their agreement.

Mayor Sarno even personally reached out to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg, asking for help until Congressman Richard Neal spoke with Amtrak’s CEO on Sunday night.

“Congressman Neal was the closer,” Mayor Sarno said.

The crossing will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. and at least 4 Springfield police officers and Amtrak officials will assist with traffic at the State Street crossing. Those gates will close when a train is crossing.

Mayor Sarno noted that every year for almost four decades, the tracks were open with no issues. Prior to the negotiation, Amtrak officials advised people to enter on the stairs or a ramp on Hall of Fame Avenue.

“You’re a father,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “How would you like your two kids with a stroller, carrying lawn chairs and a picnic basket, trying to walk down that hill? He said, ‘I got it.’”

Even with rain in the forecast, the fireworks are a go.

“If there was thunder and lightning, we’d probably delay the show for an hour or whatever, but the fire department makes all those calls and we talk to them constantly,” Matt said.

The events kick off at 6 p.m. with entertainment for the kids. There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m., and the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. sharp. Matt said that in the history of the event, they have only had to delay the show for weather once, and they are hoping that stays the same after Tuesday night.

