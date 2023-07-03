Buckland Police Department dissolves, merges with Shelburne

Local officials have announced the merge between two local police departments beginning this weekend.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local officials have announced the merge between two local police departments beginning this weekend.

Starting on July 1, the Buckland Police Department has officially dissolved its own police department and has merged with the Shelburne Police Department.

The Shelburne Police Department has taken over all policing responsibilities for the town of Buckland.

This is now the primary policing agency for both the towns of Shelburne and Buckland.

