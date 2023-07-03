East Longmeadow residents deck out the red, white, and blue for annual fireworks show

By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Fourth of July is just one day away and communities are decking out in red, white, and blue to celebrate, including in East Longmeadow where they are just hours away from their annual fireworks show.

People were already starting to arrive Monday evening for the annual carnival, which is already underway and will continue throughout the night. People of all ages have been enjoying the food, music, and fellowship all before the night’s main attraction – the fireworks – which will kick off at 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s event was organized by the East Longmeadow Rotary Club. We spoke with President Teresa Bendzinski, who told us that this holiday tradition means a lot to the community.

“It’s a must-have,” she said. “I think this event is one of the things the town really admires and celebrates every year. The Fourth of July is a huge event in our town.”

While fireworks are a popular tradition this time of year, the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services have urged people to keep the fireworks to the professionals and come to events, like east Longmeadow’s, to enjoy the show.

This comes as Massachusetts State Police seized 64 packages of unlawful fireworks from a 22-year-old Springfield man during a traffic stop in Hatfield Sunday afternoon.

A reminder – fireworks are illegal here in Massachusetts, including any fireworks that are legally purchased in other states and brought over state lines.

