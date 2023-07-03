Flood Watch Through July 4th

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some incredible rain over the weekend with many picking up 2+ inches and some over 4 inches of rain-especially Sunday. Because of recent rainfall and scattered showers and thunderstorms through July 4th with extreme rain possible, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Pioneer Valley.

A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties through late Tuesday for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

We’ve seen a warm, humid day across western Mass with some sunshine and clouds. Showers and storms continue to flare up and will be lingering until around midnight. There’s a low risk for a storm with damaging wind gusts and hail, especially south of the Mass Pike this evening and tonight, otherwise just some more big soakers. A few showers may linger overnight with very muggy and foggy conditions. Lows only fall into the middle and upper 60s.

Warm and very humid for Independence Day across western Mass. The day begins cloudy with occasional showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through about 5-6pm. Dew points look to get into the lower 70s-so a very tropical feel to the day. Flood Watches continue into the evening and showers and storms look to exit around dinnertime. Looking humid and partly cloudy for fireworks.

Rain chances finally drop for Wednesday to Friday, however, we are expecting more heat! All three days will be mostly sunny with some patchy afternoon clouds and a low risk for a pop up shower or storm. Highs should get to around 90 each day, which could end up being our first heat wave of the summer. Humidity will still be high, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Friday into the weekend with an approaching cold front. A stray shower or storm is possible Friday evening, then scattered showers and storms come back into the area Saturday. Lingering showers remain possible Sunday and Monday.

