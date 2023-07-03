Flood Watch Through July 4th

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw some incredible rain over the weekend with many picking up 2+ inches and some over 4 inches of rain-especially Sunday. Because of recent rainfall and scattered showers and thunderstorms through July 4th with extreme rain possible, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Pioneer Valley.

A Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties through late Tuesday for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

We’ve seen a warm, humid day across western Mass with some sunshine and clouds. Showers and storms continue to flare up and will be lingering until around midnight. There’s a low risk for a storm with damaging wind gusts and hail, especially south of the Mass Pike this evening and tonight, otherwise just some more big soakers. A few showers may linger overnight with very muggy and foggy conditions. Lows only fall into the middle and upper 60s.

Warm and very humid for Independence Day across western Mass. The day begins cloudy with occasional showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through about 5-6pm. Dew points look to get into the lower 70s-so a very tropical feel to the day. Flood Watches continue into the evening and showers and storms look to exit around dinnertime. Looking humid and partly cloudy for fireworks.

Rain chances finally drop for Wednesday to Friday, however, we are expecting more heat! All three days will be mostly sunny with some patchy afternoon clouds and a low risk for a pop up shower or storm. Highs should get to around 90 each day, which could end up being our first heat wave of the summer. Humidity will still be high, especially in the mornings and evenings.

Our next chance for wet weather comes late Friday into the weekend with an approaching cold front. A stray shower or storm is possible Friday evening, then scattered showers and storms come back into the area Saturday. Lingering showers remain possible Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure...
Chicopee resident, dog rescued from balcony following fire on Britton St.
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday.
Janna's Fourth of July Forecast
Janna’s Monday afternoon forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Monday forecast
Don's Monday Forecast
Casey's Sunday Night Forecast
Showers And Storms For Our Holiday Monday