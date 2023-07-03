Fundraiser held at East Longmeadow Carnival for child undergoing life-changing medical event

The East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival kicked off on Friday night.
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow Fire Department is holding a Pass the Boot fundraiser at the East Longmeadow Carnival Monday night to benefit Lucas, a local child who recently underwent a life-altering medical event.

According to the department, the fundraiser will occur at Monday’s night Trailer Trash concert at 7 p.m. on the East Longmeadow High School Rotary Concert Field.

The proceeds benefit Lucas, who was helped by the fire department during a life-changing medical event on June 5th. Fire officials said that he was transported to Baystate Medical Center before being Life Flighted to Boston, where he is currently fighting for his life with his mother Maggie at his side.

All proceeds will be donated to the Menard family in hopes that they will assist them with the unexpected medical care costs.

The collection will continue through the month on July. If you cannot donate this evening but would still like to help, you may contact the East Longmeadow Fire Department.

