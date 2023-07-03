Getting Answers: should per owners use CBD products on pets during fireworks

By Daniel Santiago and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Fourth of July is being celebrated all over western Massachusetts, and with it comes fireworks. As much as we love them, the loud noises could be harmful to your pets, which is why more people are now turning to cannabis oil to help them.

While CBD treats are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, more people are still opting to give them to their pets. However, some experts caution against it.

According to the American Kennel Club, CBD is also being used to support pets’ immune system, treat epilepsy, and boost their overall emotional health.

Western Mass News spoke to Dr. Robert Sidorsky from the Mobile Veterinary Services of Western Mass, who told us that if you are choosing to medicate your pet to keep them safe this Fourth of July, you should go with approved medication only prescribed by a licensed professional.

“If you try to think about using CBD for fireworks, it’s really not effective at all. It would be like saying you want to use aspirin for fireworks because it’s more for pain relief, and even then, it’s hard to know just how well it works,” said Dr. Sidorsky. “Marijuana has different effects on different people, and how it affects your dog might not be exactly what you want to do. So, you better be careful.”

It should be noted that research is currently being conducted to learn more about CBD’s effects on pets’ health.

