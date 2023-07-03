Large amount of fireworks seized during traffic stop on I-91 in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man has been arrested after State Police say they found a large amount of fireworks in his vehicle in Hatfield on I-91.

The 22-year-old man who has not been identified, was taken into custody Sunday evening.

According to MA State Police, the vehicle he was driving was a 2019 Infiniti QX80 SUV.

A Trooper on I-91 South conducted the traffic stop at 6:35 p.m. Sunday.

“The Trooper stopped the car after a random query revealed the vehicle’s insurance had been cancelled, and upon approaching the SUV observed the fireworks in plain view inside,” State Police explained.

We’re told the Springfield man had a suspended driver’s license. He was charged with a number of motor vehicle offenses as well as unlawful fireworks possession.

“The fireworks – 64 packages in all – were seized and transferred to the custody of the State Police Bomb Squad for disposal,” State Police noted.

