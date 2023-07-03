Man trying to unhook trailer dies after vehicle backs over him, police say

Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.
Police in Missouri said a man died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.(PxHere)
By KY3 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A man in Missouri died after a vehicle rolled over him in a private parking lot.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 52-year-old Eric Richards. The incident happened in Branson.

Investigators said the crash happened as the driver was trying to unhook a trailer. They said Richards was standing between the vehicle and the trailer when the trailer became unhooked and started to roll back.

Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle but failed to place it in park. The vehicle then hit Richards, killing him.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure...
Chicopee resident, dog rescued from balcony following fire on Britton St.
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday.
Janna's Fourth of July Forecast
Trainer Bob Baffert walks off the track after his horse Arabian Lion won The Woody Stephens...
Churchill Downs extends trainer Bob Baffert’s ban through 2024
After a dispute with Amtrak over public safety for Tuesday night’s Star Spangled Springfield,...
Amtrak pedestrian crossing to remain open for Spirit of Springfield
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting
While CBD treats are not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, more people are...
Getting Answers: should per owners use CBD products on pets during fireworks