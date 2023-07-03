Mayor Sarno discusses progress made in Star-Spangled Amtrak dispute

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has revealed the city has made headway in opening the area of State Street and Riverfront Park for Star Spangled Springfield on
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has revealed the city has made headway in opening the area of State Street and Riverfront Park for Star Spangled Springfield on Tuesday night.

Sarno reached out to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Amtrak’s refusal to not honor their contract with the city to access the park said that Springfield has been using that space for the past 38 years following all proper public safety protocols with no issues.

Sarno also confirmed since then he’s been in contact with Congressman Richard Neal, and through his efforts in connecting with Amtrak officials progress has been made in getting the State Street gates open for an extended period of time during the festivities.

The mayor added an official announcement on the matter will be made tomorrow, once everything is finalized.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Eastfield Mall set to close very soon, many businesses are struggling to find a place...
Slainte restaurant looks for new location after 10 years in business
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Officials: Athol woman dead, after head-on crash on Route 2 in Gill
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

Latest News

A church that started across the border in Connecticut has opened up a new location in...
Vox Church christens new downtown Springfield location with Sunday Mass
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Buckland Police Department dissolves, merges with Shelburne
The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure...
Chicopee resident, dog rescued from balcony following fire on Britton St.