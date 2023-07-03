Mayor Sarno discusses progress made in Star-Spangled Amtrak dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has revealed the city has made headway in opening the area of State Street and Riverfront Park for Star Spangled Springfield on Tuesday night.

Sarno reached out to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Amtrak’s refusal to not honor their contract with the city to access the park said that Springfield has been using that space for the past 38 years following all proper public safety protocols with no issues.

Sarno also confirmed since then he’s been in contact with Congressman Richard Neal, and through his efforts in connecting with Amtrak officials progress has been made in getting the State Street gates open for an extended period of time during the festivities.

The mayor added an official announcement on the matter will be made tomorrow, once everything is finalized.

