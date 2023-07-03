National American Junior Golf Association Tournament tees off in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The National American Junior Golf Association Tournament teed off at Chicopee Country Club Monday morning.

The week-long tournament was created to benefit the overall growth and development of students aged 12 to 18 who are looking to earn college golf scholarships.

There are 78 total players who participated in a one-day qualifier Monday.

Now, the top six boys and top three girls will take part in the actual tournament, joined by 87 other competitors, who already clinched a spot.

After another qualifier, the top five boys and top three girls will play for the rest of the week, competing for the title.

