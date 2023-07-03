Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported

Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department reports they were called to the scene at around 4:20 p.m. Monday. This was for a single-motor vehicle accident at 1218 State St.

According to Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte, a car hit an electrical transformer on the ground and rolled over. He says one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At this time both police and fire officials remain on scene and the area is closed to traffic.

“Boston Road is blocked from Benton St. to Colonial Ave.,” explained Piemonte.

Further details about the crash weren’t immediately available.

Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the very latest.

