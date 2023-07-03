Springfield announces applications for new home lottery in Maple-High Six Corners area

Springfield city leaders gathered together on Central Street Monday morning to announce a new home lottery application for four affordable homeownership opportu
By Addie Patterson, Samantha O'Connor and Matt Sottile
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders gathered together on Central Street Monday morning to announce a new home lottery application for four affordable homeownership opportunities for qualified homebuyers in the Maple-High Six Corners neighborhood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, City Councilor and Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council President Melvin Edwards, and Jose Claudio on behalf of North End Housing Initiative.

Mayor Sarno issued a statement regarding Monday’s announcement, saying:

“I want to thank North End Housing Initiative, in partnership with Youth Build and NAI Plotkin, and C&C Homes for their partnership in developing these four new affordable and brand-new homes in our Maple-High Six Corners neighborhood, much like what we had done in our North End neighborhood in 2021. My administration is committed to helping our residents, that meet the qualifying criteria, achieve the dream of owning a home and building generational home equity for themselves and their family. This continues my administrations transformative efforts pre-and post-tornado of our Central Street corridor.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure...
Chicopee resident, dog rescued from balcony following fire on Britton St.
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

Latest News

The East Longmeadow 4th of July carnival kicked off on Friday night.
Fundraiser held at East Longmeadow Carnival for child undergoing life-changing medical event
The Fourth of July is just one day away and communities are decking out in red, white, and blue...
East Longmeadow residents deck out the red, white, and blue for annual fireworks show
The Work and Family Mobility Act officially went into effect on Saturday, meaning drivers in...
Work and Family Mobility Act in effect, now allowing undocumented driver’s licenses
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting