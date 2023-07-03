Springfield announces applications for new home lottery in Maple-High Six Corners area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders gathered together on Central Street Monday morning to announce a new home lottery application for four affordable homeownership opportunities for qualified homebuyers in the Maple-High Six Corners neighborhood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan, City Councilor and Maple High Six Corners Neighborhood Council President Melvin Edwards, and Jose Claudio on behalf of North End Housing Initiative.

Mayor Sarno issued a statement regarding Monday’s announcement, saying:

“I want to thank North End Housing Initiative, in partnership with Youth Build and NAI Plotkin, and C&C Homes for their partnership in developing these four new affordable and brand-new homes in our Maple-High Six Corners neighborhood, much like what we had done in our North End neighborhood in 2021. My administration is committed to helping our residents, that meet the qualifying criteria, achieve the dream of owning a home and building generational home equity for themselves and their family. This continues my administrations transformative efforts pre-and post-tornado of our Central Street corridor.”

