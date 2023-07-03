Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Patton St.
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews are working to figure out what sparked an overnight house fire on Patton Street Sunday night.
According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries have been reported.
Information is limited at this time, however, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.
