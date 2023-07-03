Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Patton St.

Patton St. fire in Springfield 070323
Patton St. fire in Springfield 070323(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews are working to figure out what sparked an overnight house fire on Patton Street Sunday night.

According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries have been reported.

Information is limited at this time, however, the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays
Fire crews in Chicopee responded to Britton Street Sunday morning for reports of a structure...
Chicopee resident, dog rescued from balcony following fire on Britton St.
Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.
Westfield Police search for a missing 16-year-old

Latest News

Pickleball-related injuries on the rise, including here in western Mass.
National American Junior Golf Association Tournament tees off in Chicopee
A Springfield man has been arrested after State Police say they found a large amount of...
Large amount of fireworks seized during traffic stop on I-91 in Hatfield
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby