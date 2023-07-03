Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week that left one person dead, and another individual injured.

21-year-old, Tyre Shakespeare was taken into custody on Sunday.

According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, he was arrested in connection to a double shooting that took place in the area of Ashmun and Adams Streets on June 28th.

In that incident, both a man and a woman were shot.

Police say the man succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon. The woman, we’re told, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Shakespeare is expected to be arraigned Monday in connection to this homicide investigation.

The double shooting follows a number of recent shootings that have taken place in the city.

