Work and Family Mobility Act in effect, now allowing undocumented driver’s licenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Work and Family Mobility Act officially went into effect on Saturday, meaning drivers in Massachusetts, regardless of immigration status, may now obtain a driver’s license. Western Mass News is getting answers after speaking with a state lawmaker about how this new law is playing out for those applying.

The new law gives a chance to those who apply to receive a class D or M license, which allows them to drive a motorcycle, passenger car, van, or small truck.

The Work and Family Mobility Act was enacted in June of 2022, but now that it is officially in effect, anyone looking to get their license can go to the state’s website to start the process.

First step is applying for a learner’s permit. Then, after passing the exam, comes a road test with a Registry of Motor Vehicle employee, and then, payment for the license fee, just like anyone else.

Additional things needed to apply are a document proving their identity and a sponsor, someone with a Massachusetts license who is willing to vouch for them during the entire process.

Western Mass News spoke to State Senator John Velis, who initially voted against the bill. He said that, for him, it’s always been about making sure the RMV is well equipped to handle the demand of new people who will apply for their driver licenses.

“My concern was, really, that I felt, and still feel to this day – and I hope I’m proven wrong – that the legislation was asking a state agency, specifically the Registry of Motor Vehicles, to do a job that they were ill-equipped to do,” Senator Velis said.

He told us that it is too early to assess the success or failure of the Work and Family Mobility Act, but he believes the RMV could benefit from more funding, new technology, more staff, and training for everybody to detect documents that may be fraudulent.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.