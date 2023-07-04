2 displaced, 1 hospitalized following house fire on Berard Circle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to a working fire on Berard Circle Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the house was engulfed in flames until firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Officials confirmed two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

