4th of July festivities begin with Star Spangled Springfield event at Riverfront Park

The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get...
The park already started filling up in the afternoon with people staking out their spots to get the best view of the fireworks which start at 9:30 p.m.
By Maria Wilson, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fourth of July celebrations are well underway here in western Massachusetts and over in Springfield.

Western Mass News is at the Riverfront Park in downtown Springfield where the fourth of July is in full swing.

Crowds decked out in red, white and blue are here to celebrate Independence Day as a community.

It’s the 38th annual Star-Spangled Springfield and brings family-friendly entertainment right here to Springfield.

Including a flyover by 104th fighter wing, food vendors and a sparkling firework display that can be seen for miles.

People from near and far are here in the city of firsts to celebrate the nation’s birthday, like Chrissy Mason who is here with her family.

“We got an Airbnb for the 4th of July, decided to come out and watch the fireworks tonight,” said Mason. “Were hoping to see a real good show today.”

Hundreds of more people are expected to come on Tuesday night, which could mean some traffic woes for those traveling in the area since Memorial Bridge will remain closed until after the show.

The much-anticipated firework show will start at 9:30 p.m.

