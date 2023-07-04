Biden speaks to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off for President Joe Biden.

Biden returned from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He was joined by first lady Jill Biden.

He commended teachers, “Teaching is not just what you all do, it’s who you are,” and said their concerns are being heard.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

