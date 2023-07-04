Flying car prototype approved by the FAA

A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.
A flying car prototype just got an airworthiness certificate from the FAA.(Alef Aeronautics Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The flying car has long been a staple of science fiction, but that long-awaited dream of the future may be a step closer to coming true.

The Federal Aviation Administration just certified for testing a vehicle a California startup calls a flying car.

It’s the first fully electric vehicle to get U.S. government approval that can both fly and travel on roads.

ALEF Automotive said its “Model-A” vehicle aircraft is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and can park like a normal car.

It has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and will be able to carry one or two occupants.

Its range will be 200 miles on the road and 110 miles in the air.

The company expects to sell each vehicle for $300,000, with the first delivery projected for the end of 2025.

It will only be allowed to go roughly 25 miles per hour on the road and still needs National Highway Traffic Safety Administration approval.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby

Latest News

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter
July 4, July 5 see most shootings of any day in year
Four people died while crossing the Rio Grande in a 48-hour period, authorities said.
4 people, including a baby, died crossing the Rio Grande into Texas over the holiday weekend
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert