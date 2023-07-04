Getting Answers: Legal expert discusses lengthy process, steps to become a U.S. citizen

U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.(Pixabay)
By Daniel Santiago and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, 51 people became U.S. citizens after pledging the oath of allegiance in a naturalization ceremony at the Hampshire County Superior Court in Northampton, marking the end of a long legal process for some.

The length of the legal process to become a citizen in the United States is going to depend on many variables. It could take weeks or years, according to legal experts.

51 people in western Massachusetts can now call themselves Americans after becoming U.S. citizens in a ceremony hosted by the United States citizenship and immigration services and the U.S. District Court for the District Court of Massachusetts.

They did it, surrounded by family and friends, making this 4th of July that much more meaningful.

Naturalization ceremonies were hosted all across the nation on Tuesday. Those 51 new citizens have come from all over the world, representing 25 different countries.

Jude and Lalanti Paiyagala, originally from Sri Lanka, became citizens together. For them, this has been a long time coming.

“Yes, it’s a great honor to call myself an American today,” expressed Paiyagala. “Having been here for 9 years – it’s a long strenuous journey but today is a great joy to be an American.”

To become a citizen, there are many requirements and steps to take: before going through the process, candidates must have held a green card for at least 5 years. 3 years for those married to an American citizen.

After that, they have to go through the process of submitting an application, have their biometrics taken (meaning fingerprints, body measurements, and eye color), complete an interview on civics and U.S. History, and finally pledge the oath of allegiance in a ceremony.

Western Mass News spoke to Harleen Multani, a citizenship and immigration paralegal from the Center for New Americans, to learn more about the legal process behind becoming a citizen.

She said that the interview portion of the process is usually what takes the longest and is also what makes the candidates more anxious.

“Waiting period now has gotten pretty quick,” explained Multani. “Now it’s like 4 months. Last year it was not 4 months. There’s people that waited almost a year for an interview. So, we’re happy that they are speeding up the process of – people have less of a wait. But at the same time, that makes them more nervous that is approaching. They have less time to study in some cases.”

Multani also told us what usually comes after candidates become citizens.

“So, once they become U.S. citizens, they are able to apply for parents, siblings, spouses, children that may not be in the states yet,” said Multani. “So, often times people once they’ve naturalized, they will continue a relationship with us.”

The naturalization application is 20 pages long. For those who qualify, Multani recommends that they find legal guidance and coaching to make sure that the legal process is as smooth and accurate as possible.

