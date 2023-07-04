Improving Weather for Western Mass This Evening

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some good news for western Mass this afternoon and evening as it seems like the majority of showers and thunderstorms will continue staying to our south. Folks along the coast will have the biggest concern for strong storms and flash flooding-something we just missed out on today, but down in the Hartford to Providence areas, they were hit hard.

Skies look partly cloudy to mostly sunny this evening, allowing for a very warm and humid wrap up to the day. A shower or thunderstorm remains possible for western Mass before 7pm, but it looks much more hit or miss.

Partly cloudy with fog likely developing tonight across the region. Temperatures will be in the 70s for fireworks, then fall into the middle 60s through sunrise with calm wind and high humidity.

Low clouds and fog will gradually decrease early Wednesday, but it may take some time due to lack of wind. Eventually, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with a light breeze and lingering humidity. It may feel close to mid-90s at times in the afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look mainly dry, but there’s a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower. Thursday will also feature a mild, muggy morning, then a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs around 90. Friday will also near 90-possibly giving us our first heat wave of the year. However, a cold front will be nearing from the northwest, and we may see a few showers and storms develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Our weather is trending warm and unsettled for the weekend-nothing new for us! Timing of a cold front is still uncertain at this point, but it looks like we may get stuck with one system to our south and another to our northwest, keeping humidity high, shower chances unchanged and clouds around through early Tuesday. Some drier weather is possible mid to late next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby

Latest News

Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Janna’s Monday night forecast
Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and Tuesday.
Janna's Fourth of July Forecast