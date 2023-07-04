Improving Weather for Western Mass This Evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Some good news for western Mass this afternoon and evening as it seems like the majority of showers and thunderstorms will continue staying to our south. Folks along the coast will have the biggest concern for strong storms and flash flooding-something we just missed out on today, but down in the Hartford to Providence areas, they were hit hard.

Skies look partly cloudy to mostly sunny this evening, allowing for a very warm and humid wrap up to the day. A shower or thunderstorm remains possible for western Mass before 7pm, but it looks much more hit or miss.

Partly cloudy with fog likely developing tonight across the region. Temperatures will be in the 70s for fireworks, then fall into the middle 60s through sunrise with calm wind and high humidity.

Low clouds and fog will gradually decrease early Wednesday, but it may take some time due to lack of wind. Eventually, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with a light breeze and lingering humidity. It may feel close to mid-90s at times in the afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look mainly dry, but there’s a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower. Thursday will also feature a mild, muggy morning, then a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs around 90. Friday will also near 90-possibly giving us our first heat wave of the year. However, a cold front will be nearing from the northwest, and we may see a few showers and storms develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Our weather is trending warm and unsettled for the weekend-nothing new for us! Timing of a cold front is still uncertain at this point, but it looks like we may get stuck with one system to our south and another to our northwest, keeping humidity high, shower chances unchanged and clouds around through early Tuesday. Some drier weather is possible mid to late next week.

