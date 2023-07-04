Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep into the preparations that go into this display coming up.

The annual Star-Spangled Springfield 4th of July celebrations starts in a short time from now. Thousands are expected to enjoy music, entertainment and of course the fireworks. But how much went into preparing for this event?

“There’s quite a bit of stuff up Memorial Bridge,” said David Van Buskirk. “There’s more stuff up there this year than there was last year.”

David Van Buskirk is the main pyrotechnician that helps put on the fireworks display for Star Spangled Springfield. In his 32nd year making sure the fireworks go off properly, Van Buskirk said this year’s show will be bigger than last year, with more than 100 cues this time around. Memorial Bridge was closed all day for the crew to get the fireworks ready.

Van Buskirk told Western Mass News he has been at the bridge since 11 p.m. on Monday night to help set up and he said Tuesday morning’s rain delayed a bit of progress.

“We have a tarp,” explained Van Buskirk. “We have a pop-up, we move it, we cover, we move it, we cover. So, it’s very slow. All the guys can jump on everything. You got to move altogether, and it’s not good.”

But Van Buskirk said the five-person crew got everything ready just in time for the main event. But of course, it has not been smooth sailing with getting ready for the celebration because of the dispute between Amtrak and the city regarding the South Street gates, there was a question on how people were going to be able to have a great time.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told us she is glad things worked out in the end.

“Last Friday, we were in the mayor’s office, saying ‘we’re going to get this done,” said Matt. “We’re going to get this done. Fortunately, Amtrak turned out to be a good partner with us in this, and we’re going to be able to do it as we have for 38 years.”

Matt is thankful for everyone who is making the celebration possible and cannot wait for to see everyone’s American spirit.

“That bridge is, in itself, magnificent to see the fireworks and the waterfalls come off that bridge,” expressed Matt. “We’re just really grateful that we’re going to get it under our belt.”

As for the fireworks show, Van Buskirk said attendees are in for a treat.

“We got a few surprises up there, some stuff that I’ve never seen before,” added Van Buskirk. “We were looking it over earlier, and I was like, ‘hmmm, I never saw that before.’ I’m not going to say what it is, but you will have to wait and see.’”

The fireworks display is a go and will begin at 9:30 p.m. Memorial bridge will reopen to vehicles and pedestrians shortly after the conclusion of the show.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.