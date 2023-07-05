1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.
According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hollow Road for reports of a car off the road.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the road was closed for a few hours but has then reopened.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.