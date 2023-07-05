1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield

Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.
By Liam Murphy and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hollow Road for reports of a car off the road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road was closed for a few hours but has then reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep...
Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations
Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.
Firefighters battling car fire on St. James Circle in Springfield
Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.
Easthampton crews respond to blazing house on Everett Street
File photo of money
Westfield public health director accused of stealing union funds