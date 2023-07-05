1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.

According to the Brimfield Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hollow Road for reports of a car off the road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the road was closed for a few hours but has then reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.