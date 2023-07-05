Chicopee Police have located a missing man

Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in finding a missing man.(Chicopee Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee have found a missing man on Wednesday night.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the missing man, Greg Mitchell was last seen on July 4 at around 4 p.m. near the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

Mitchell is 5′4″ and has grey hair with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt along with blue jeans and a baseball hat.

Officials have now confirmed he has been located.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep...
Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations
Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.
Firefighters battling car fire on St. James Circle in Springfield
Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.
1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield
Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.
Easthampton crews respond to blazing house on Everett Street