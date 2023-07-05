Chicopee Police have located a missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee have found a missing man on Wednesday night.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the missing man, Greg Mitchell was last seen on July 4 at around 4 p.m. near the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee.

Mitchell is 5′4″ and has grey hair with a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt along with blue jeans and a baseball hat.

Officials have now confirmed he has been located.

