Easthampton crews respond to blazing house on Everett Street

Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.

According to Easthampton Police Department, officers were on scene for reports of a heavy fire after receiving a 911 call from the resident of the home.

When officers arrived, they saw an emerging fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the house.

Officials then tapped a nearby fire hydrant with also assisting the Easthampton Fire Department after knowing everyone was out of the residence including pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department Detectives, Easthampton Police Department Fire Investigation Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshals Office.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep...
Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations
Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.
Firefighters battling car fire on St. James Circle in Springfield
Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.
1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield
File photo of money
Westfield public health director accused of stealing union funds