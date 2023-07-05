Easthampton crews respond to blazing house on Everett Street

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.

According to Easthampton Police Department, officers were on scene for reports of a heavy fire after receiving a 911 call from the resident of the home.

When officers arrived, they saw an emerging fire and smoke coming from the first floor of the house.

Officials then tapped a nearby fire hydrant with also assisting the Easthampton Fire Department after knowing everyone was out of the residence including pets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Easthampton Police Department Detectives, Easthampton Police Department Fire Investigation Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshals Office.

