Firefighters battling car fire on St. James Circle in Springfield

Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.
Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are on scene for a car fire on St. James Circle Wednesday evening.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are working to put of the fire.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep...
Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations
Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage

Latest News

Lots of sunshine, temperatures getting back to 90 and higher humidity on tap Thursday for...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Brimfield crews were on scene for car crash on Hollow Road Tuesday evening.
1 hospitalized, following car crash on Hollow Road in Brimfield
Crews responded to a house fire on Everett Street in Easthampton on Wednesday morning.
Easthampton crews respond to blazing house on Everett Street
File photo of money
Westfield public health director accused of stealing union funds