Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hot and humid weather continues for the remainder of the week, but it finally came with mostly sunny skies today! Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s to around 90 for most in western Mass and we’ve only seen a few very isolated downpours pop up in the northern hill towns.

Any clouds around this evening should diminish quickly and skies remain mostly clear tonight. Warm, with temperatures only dipping through the 70s by midnight. Overnight lows fall into the middle and upper 60s with some fog for the early morning.

Thursday’s weather will look a lot like today with early fog burning off quickly and giving way to mostly sunny skies. Muggy and warm in the morning, then hot and more humid for the afternoon. It should be the hottest day of the week with a heat index approaching mid-90s. Another shower or thunderstorm may pop up in the hill towns during the afternoon, but again, most remain rain-free.

Hot and humid weather continues Friday, but we will see more clouds develop throughout the day along with a slightly better risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front nears. It still doesn’t look like we get much though, only spotty storms toward the end of the day.

We remain warm and humid for the weekend with some sunshine Saturday, then some spotty showers in the afternoon. More clouds expected Sunday along with showers at the end of the day. A period of rain is possible Sunday night through Monday morning and another batch of showers and storms may come through Tuesday. Overall, unsettled early in the week, then some drier weather is expected mid to late week.

