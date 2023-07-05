Man charged for doing donuts on golf course, causing $20,000 in damage

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was...
According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.(KY3)
By Chris Six and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man was charged after causing around $20,000 worth of damage at a Missouri golf course, police said.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.

According to the West Plains Police Department, around 7 a.m. Sunday, a white Dodge truck was seen doing donuts on the green of the 18th hole at the West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

Witnesses gave authorities the description of the truck and the name of the driver.

Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.
Online court documents show 19-year-old Xane Norton is charged with first-degree property damage.(KY3)

Around 9:40 a.m., there was a report of the same truck making skid marks in the parking lot at West Plains High School.

According to a probable cause statement, officers investigated the tire tracks from the golf course and said it appeared the tracks matched the tires on the truck.

Police said the truck was driving without license plates. Authorities found the truck was not registered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver, who authorities identified as Norton, was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are hours away from the fireworks show for Star Spangled Springfield and we’re diving deep...
Star Spangled Springfield officials reveal this year’s firework display preparations
Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Hot & Humid; First Heat Wave of the Season Possible
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
The sign could be seen on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon on Highway 21.
Too soon? Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported

Latest News

Starfires catcher using summer play to prepare for his next chapter
Starfires catcher using summer play to prepare for his next chapter
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Powder found in White House’s West Wing lobby tests positive for cocaine
FILE- New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council