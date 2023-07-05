Man killed after lawn mower falls on top of him, sheriff says

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.
When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under this large, zero-turn lawn mower.(Gladwin County Sheriff's Office)
By Julianna Metdepenningen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A 70-year-old Michigan man is dead after becoming trapped underneath his lawn mower, officials said.

According to a news release from the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saturday afternoon for an accident involving a man and his lawn mower.

When deputies arrived, they found Richard Hall pinned under a large, zero-turn lawn mower.

Investigators believe Hall was using a tractor with a front-end loader to lift the front of the lawn mower, but the chain failed. The lawn mower then fell on top of Hall while he was underneath it.

First responders extracted Hall from under the lawn mower, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

