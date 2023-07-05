Police warning of increased check theft from mail collection boxes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a renewed warning about sending checks through the mail following a string of mailbox thefts. Mail thefts are under investigation in western Massachusetts, including in the city of Springfield.

“Groups come in from outside the area. They’ll hit up a couple of mailboxes, they’ll get some checks or gift cards, and then they’ll move on to another city or town,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Walsh told us the department has recently received reports of checks being washed and information being stolen, with many of these thefts occurring not at mailboxes outside people’s residences, but at the postal service collection boxes.

“There could be hundreds of letters and potential checks in there, so the chances of (thieves) getting a check, gift cards, or whatever it may be in a collection box is much, much higher than going around a residential neighborhood,” Walsh added.

As this problem continues to occur, there are other ways people can get checks to their destinations in a safer manner.

“I do hand-to-hand. I personally am not one to trust the mail, obviously unless it was like state-to-state,” said Devin Perez of Chicopee.

“What I have been doing is when I mail a check in the mail, I actually mail it from the post office instead of mailing it in a blue collection box,” added Andrew Vennell of Springfield.

Springfield Police also suggested making payments online, taking checks to a business directly, or putting them in a mailbox attached to your house. Walsh also told us many times victims don’t know they’ve been targeted right away.

“They’re not finding out until they go back and see that they didn’t send in their check to Eversource a month before and then they realize that someone might have stolen it or they check their bank account and more money is missing than they allotted for,” Walsh explained

Anyone in this situation should call police and their local post office right away.

