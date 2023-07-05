Possible Heat Wave On Tap Through Friday

By Janna Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and storms ended early for most of western Mass today and just about everyone stayed dry for fireworks tonight-though very warm and humid. A few showers are around the area tonight with some storms over the border in New York, but everything is moving South.

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with fog likely developing across the region. Temperatures dip back into the middle 60s through sunrise with light to calm wind.

WATCH YOUR LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST STREAMING BELOW:

Low clouds and fog will gradually decrease early Wednesday, but it may take some time due to lack of wind. Eventually, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with a light breeze and lingering humidity. It may feel close to mid-90s at times in the afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look mainly dry, but there’s a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower. Thursday will also feature a mild, muggy morning, then a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs around 90. Friday will also near 90-possibly giving us our first heat wave of the year. However, a cold front will be nearing from the northwest, and we may see a few showers and storms develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Our weather is trending warm and unsettled for the weekend-nothing new for us! Timing of a cold front is still uncertain at this point, but it looks like we may get stuck with one system to our south and another to our northwest, keeping humidity high, shower chances unchanged and clouds around through early Tuesday. Some drier weather is possible mid to late next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been in business for 56 years, but that’s all about to...
Longest serving Eastfield Mall employee speaks out amid its closure this month
Emergency crews have been called to a serious rollover crash on State Street in Springfield.
Serious crash on State St. in Springfield, 1 person transported
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double shooting in Springfield last week...
Springfield police make arrest after gunshot victim dies in double shooting
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman dies, following car collision near Pleasant Street in Granby

Latest News

With only a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower, the next 3 days are looking hot, humid and...
Janna's Latest Forecast
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Scattered Showers and Storms Today, Ending by this Evening
Janna’s Monday night forecast