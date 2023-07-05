Possible Heat Wave On Tap Through Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and storms ended early for most of western Mass today and just about everyone stayed dry for fireworks tonight-though very warm and humid. A few showers are around the area tonight with some storms over the border in New York, but everything is moving South.

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with fog likely developing across the region. Temperatures dip back into the middle 60s through sunrise with light to calm wind.

Low clouds and fog will gradually decrease early Wednesday, but it may take some time due to lack of wind. Eventually, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 80s to around 90 with a light breeze and lingering humidity. It may feel close to mid-90s at times in the afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look mainly dry, but there’s a low risk for an afternoon pop up shower. Thursday will also feature a mild, muggy morning, then a mostly sunny and hot afternoon with highs around 90. Friday will also near 90-possibly giving us our first heat wave of the year. However, a cold front will be nearing from the northwest, and we may see a few showers and storms develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Our weather is trending warm and unsettled for the weekend-nothing new for us! Timing of a cold front is still uncertain at this point, but it looks like we may get stuck with one system to our south and another to our northwest, keeping humidity high, shower chances unchanged and clouds around through early Tuesday. Some drier weather is possible mid to late next week.

