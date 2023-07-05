Rep. Gonzalez rides with Springfield Police to see first-hand challenges for officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In the wake of increased gun violence in Springfield, one local state lawmaker spent Wednesday seeing first-hand the daily challenges faced by Springfield police officers.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez reached out to Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapbrood to do a ride-along with police to get a better understanding of what they face on a day-to-day basis, so he can better combat local crime on the state level.

“When we look at all the crime in Springfield, it includes a gun,” Gonzalez said.

June was a deadly month for Springfield and although officers on the ground are working to combat gun violence, they’re hoping for state involvement and support. On Wednesday afternoon, Gonzalez, who serves as the House chair of the legislature’s public safety committee, joined Sergeant Jamie Bruno of the Springfield Police firearm investigation unit for a five-hour shift.

“He’s going to be taking him to some of the hotspot areas that our detectives investigate and look at and cause problems year-in and year-out and maybe talk about some potential solutions at the state level that could come back to Springfield,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

Bail reform continues to be a theme in Springfield with many of the crimes being committed by the same suspects, especially after a recent double shooting that left one person dead which involved a suspect who was out on bail for an armed home invasion and who had allegedly removed his GPS ankle monitor.

“If someone’s got an open gun charge that’s taking a little while and it involves illegal firearms and discharging a weapon, just like the last homicide arrest involved, that they’re not placed on a GPS bracelet and if they are given a GPS ankle bracelet to track them and they remove it to not give them a second one to give them a second chance,” Walsh added.

Although he agreed that is a factor, Gonzalez said they also need to look at how guns are getting into the hands of criminals. He told Western Mass News that one bill they are working on at the State House involves making sure legal guns stay legal.

“What we are finding is that somebody with a legal license to buy a gun can buy 10, 20 guns, but we don’t know if they still have those guns, so registering each weapon and make sure that there is a some type of acknowledgment that when if it is stolen or sold, it is also reported that way we can know the amount of guns out on the street,” Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez added that we also need to look at the full causes of what crime is about and why people are leading to a life in crime in our community.

